LAHORE - The return of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has negated the reports about his long stay in London and controlling the party from abroad and has worked, at the same time, to shield the PML-N against any possible internal differences and split.

Given the prevailing situation within the PML-N ranks and the NAB references against Sharifs, the reports that he has come through any understanding with the institutions does not hold water.

In the current scenario, the PML-N integration and consolidation, being regarded at the observers’ level, is an important task for Nawaz Sharif as it will provide a strong foothold to Sharifs in fighting the legal battle before the trial court as well as smooth going of the party governments in the centre and Punjab.

The former prime minister, immediately after his homecoming, held consultative meetings with top party leaders including PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Nawaz Sharif also met his legal team. The meetings discussed matters relating to party and the references. Which means process for damage control has been kick-started.

Nawaz Sharif is due to appear before the accountability court today (Tuesday) which will indicate that he has respect for law and the judicial system although he had severely criticized the disqualification verdict by the SC against him. According to background facts, on the court order the NAB has restrained transfer and sale of Sharifs properties while court has served notice for appearance of Nawaz Sharif and his three kids in the criminal references.

The accountability court yesterday decided to indict Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on September 27 in the reference of amassing wealth beyond his declared means of income. Indictment means the references will now formally proceed on day to day basis.

On references against Sharifs, the accountability court may take a pause before indictment unlike Dar on the ground that other three co-accused in the references are not present. In the expert opinion, the court may or may not seek availability of Sharif’s kids before proceedings further or it can separate the case against Nawaz to individually initiate proceedings with the matter to save the time. This all will, however, depend on how Nawaz will present the case of his kids over their non-availability for the time being. Procedure of the criminal case requires presence of an accused in the court at the time charges are framed so that he can accept or reject the same and the case proceeds further in light of that statement.

By appearance before the court, Nawaz has expressed his respect for the law and the court yet the fact cannot be overlooked that situation could have been worse for the Sharifs and the PML-N government would also not have escaped the heat had the Sharifs ignored repeated notices of the trial court. This fear comes to fore more emphatically particularly when a monitoring judge of the Supreme Court is in place to drive the cases to their logical end within the fixed time of six months.

Given the fact that the PML-N rules in the centre and the largest province Punjab, Nawaz appears in a good position to fight the legal battle but for that end he would need to firm himself up in the party headship and for it, his total control over the party is a must. In view of the experts, Nawaz’s bold appearance in the party and position to call the shots, would work to gather popular support for him, which he had reckoned much valuable for facing the court and the cases during his four-day long GT Road travel from Islamabad to Lahore after his disqualification by the Supreme Court. Nawaz may not desire to make another Road show against the judiciary but a high popularity graph will certainly keep his political opponents and the soft sections or groups in the PML-N and the government, well within their limits and entrenched in their respective area repelling groupism and offer for setting up forward bloc.

During the 23 days stay of Nawaz in London, media reported about some very important persons of the party setting up their own group in the party. Ch Nisar who never lent heart to an overstretched role of Maryam Nawaz in the party, chiefly after newsgate scandal, once again reminded Nawaz of the effect it could cast on the party and the party government in future. Media reported that in his recent meeting with Nawaz, Punjab CM conveyed Ch Nisar’s message about Maryam Nawaz.

Ch Nisar who generally is regarded opponent of the hawkish elements in the party, wants the legal matters to be dealt with purely on legal acumen without public provocation.

As such, Nawaz presence in the country will go a long way to deal with all such matters. The recently approved Election Bill 2017 by the Senate to open the door to him to once again become head of the PML-N despite disqualification verdict, has given him a big heart to face the challenges. He is still a dominant figure in the party with huge clout in the government, yet a renewed confidence will permeate in his personality once the bill also carried through the lower house and he once again formally appointed permanent president of the party. And a venture to this direction also forms a part of his strategy on coming to Pakistan, the party sources say.