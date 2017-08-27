QUETTA - The Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) has accelerated intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in width and breadth of the province on confirmed intelligence.

“On confirmed intelligence, FC Balochistan has surged intelligence based operations (IBOs) in different parts of the Balochistan,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military media wing in press release.

The personnel of Frontier Corps started intensive IBOs under Operation Raddul Fasaad during last four days in Summany, Kleri, Dhal, Dera Bugti, Dashat area, foiling a major terrorists’ activities saved precious lives, said the press release.

The Balochistan Frontier Corps also conducted search operations in various parts of the provincial capital Quetta and siezed cache of arms and ammunition. During these operations several suspects were also detained.

The military media wing added that improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, rockets, detonators and communication equipment were also recovered from terrorists’ hideouts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema on Saturday said that police forces conducting search operation in Metroapolis had apprehended 24 suspects.

The DIG said police carried out hunting operations against suspected persons in 279 houses near Samungli Airbase, Killi Ismail, Sabzal Road, Pandrani Street, Badal Khan Street, Killi Ghousabad and Kharotabad areas.

Cheema said operation will go0 ahead so in order to ensure peaceful environment to citizens by cleansing criminals from the society. He also pleaded the civilians to lend help to police teams during search operations.

APP adds: Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD and Punjab Police and Intelligence Agencies carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, Faisalabad and DG Khan.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued in Rawalpindi on Saturday, during the last 72 hours, 43 suspects were apprehended during these operations, while cache of illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered.