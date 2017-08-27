ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of France Martine DORANCE paid a farewell call on Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister Office on Saturday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Ambassador DORANCE towards further promoting bilateral relations between the two countries during her tenure.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that the two countries were cooperating in the fields of energy, investment and defence sectors.

He said that it is very encouraging that Pakistan-France Friendship Groups exist in the Parliaments of the two countries to promote mutual interaction among the parliamentarians.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan considers France an important friend and wishes to enhance its bilateral relations as well as multilateral cooperation with France.

The French ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and appreciated the cooperation of the government of Pakistan during her tenure as ambassador.

The ambassador further said that she would continue to play her role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed his best wishes to the outgoing ambassador for her future assignments.