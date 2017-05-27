ISLAMABAD - As climate change has become a global challenge for the countries, government on Friday allocated a pie from the cake of federal budget 2017-18 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

As per the budget document, total of Rs815 million have been allocated for the climate change division while only two new schemes have been introduced.

Number of ongoing projects under the division is also four. Out of the total allocated amount Rs51 million has been set for new projects and Rs764 million for the ongoing projects. Total estimated cost of the new projects is Rs166.782 million and for ongoing the estimated cost is Rs4,545.318 million. No foreign component is included in the allocated fund for both new and old schemes. As per details Rs51 million have been allocated as local PSDP for new projects and Rs764 million for ongoing schemes.

The new schemes include Construction of Boundary Wall of Zoo-Cum-Botanical Garden and Green Pakistan Programme Strengthening Zoological Survey of Pakistan undertaking immediate inventory of endangered wildlife species and habitats across Pakistan.

Rs15 million have been allocated for Construction of Boundary Wall of Zoo-Cum-Botanical Garden and Rs36 million for Green Pakistan Programme Strengthening Zoological Survey of Pakistan undertaking immediate inventory of endangered wildlife species and habitats across Pakistan.

In ongoing programmes, Rs605.172 million has been set for Green Pakistan Programme’s revival of Forestry Resources in Pakistan and Rs100 million for Green Pakistan Program-revival of Wildlife resources in Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif had tasked the Ministry to start the GPP after he attended the 21st international Climate Change Summit (Cop21) last year. At the meeting, the international community and experts on climate change had appreciated the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s one billion tree plantation initiative in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The federal govt aims to plant 100 million trees under the programme across the country in the next five years. The federal govt has allocated Rs2 billion for the programme under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 but the Ministry has so far failed to utilise a single penny from the allocated sum.

Sources in the Ministry told The Nation that the Ministry could not start the programme due to a lake of interest by the ministry’s officials.