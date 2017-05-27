PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that days of the PML-N government were numbered and the present rulers would have no role in the future.

“Soon after Eid, the PTI would launch the country-wide electioneering drive. Everyone is now talking about corruption of the government in the centre,” he said this while speaking to a gathering at Noor Alam Khan’s residence here in Haryana village on the outskirts of the provincial metropolis.

Former PPP MNA Noor Alam Khan recently announced joining the PTI. Besides others, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Provincial Minister for Public Health Shah Farman, PTI MPAs Arbab Jehandad Khan and Mehmood Khan and District Nazim Peshawar Asim Khan were also present. Imran predicted that his party would make next government in the centre with a majority. He said that PML-N workers too were critical of the party and consider the rulers a security risk as they are only interceded in promoting their businesses even with Pakistan’s arch rival states.

Lauding the performance of the provincial government, he said that next time he (CM Khattak) would become a more powerful chief executive of the province. “Due to his best performance, everyday people and politicians are joining the PTI,” he said.

He said that it was CM Khattak who had raised a strong voice for the rights of the province at each forum and making the party, too, a strong political force of the province. “The PTI believes in changing the fate of the people of Pakistan,” Imran said. In his speech, Noor Alam said that Imran would be the next prime minister of the country, adding that he would work hard to further strengthen the party.

Earlier, ANP’s former Nazim town council-3 Arbab Amir Ayub formally announced the joining of the PTI at a function held in this connection at Mera Kachori village in Peshawar. Imran Khan welcomed the ANP’s ex-nazim and said that the youth was the assets of the PTI.