PESHAWAR - After suffering from hours’ long power outages, the enraged PTI Member of Provincial Assembly Fazl Ilahi along with his supporters stormed into Peshawar grid station and forcefully restored electric supply to his constituency PK-6.

The furious protesters led by MPA Fazal Ilahi entered the Peshawar grid station and resumed the supply to 23 villages of PK-06, which came under his constituency.

“We cannot tolerate 18-hour long power outages while PESCO high-ups are selling out electricity taking millions of rupees from various industries,” he alleged. He added, “It will not be accepted at all that our children will cry for 18 hours due to scorching heat while the WAPDA officers will enjoy airconditioned rooms in their offices and bungalows,” Fazl Ilahi said.

He said that on one hand their people are suffering from loadshedding while on the other hand SP cantonment and SP city are pushing his supporters to oust them from the grid station. He said, “We had no other option but to visit the grid station to provide relief to the people of my constituency on self-help basis.” PESCO authorities had assured that their problems would be resolved but no steps were taken to reduce power outages in the area, he added.

On this occasion heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and stopped the protesters from entering the grid station; however, after successful negotiations the protesters peacefully dispersed.