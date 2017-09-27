ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday reiterated the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)’s commitment to ensure press freedom in the country.

The assurance came from Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt at the Punjab House here.

Butt visited the former Prime Minister in Punjab house ahead of the press conference to lodge a formal complaint regarding the security guards who thrashed journalists, Aamir Abbasi and Shah Khalid, at the Judicial Complex.

Nawaz Sharif directed State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry to ensure that such incidents never happen again. He also asked Talal Chaudhry to work out a plan in cooperation with all stakeholders for the coverage of the accountability courts’ proceedings.

He also assured to take action against those who were found involved in this incident.–Staff Reporter

“We believe in freedom of press. We have taken every step in the last four years to ensure freedom of speech”, Sharif said.

The security guards subjected Abbasi to severe torture. The security guards also snatched the mobile phones of the journalists.

The incident took place at the Judicial Complex when the former Prime Minister appeared before the accountability court over three references filed against Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau.

Soon after the incident, Afzal Butt and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists President Mubarak Zeb Khan visited the Ramna police station in G-11 to submit formal applications with the police station against the manhandling of journalists.