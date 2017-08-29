ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the party parliamentarians to focus their energies on serving the cause of the people and addressing public problems on priority basis.

He was talking to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from Rawalpindi Division here on Monday. The MNAs briefed the prime minister on development projects and public welfare schemes of their respective constituencies.

The prime minister emphasised that elected representatives should play their role more effectively to resolve problems of the citizens. Abbasi directed expediting completion of development schemes on priority.

MNAs Malik Abrar Ahmad, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Nawabzada Raja Matloob Mehdi, Isphanyar M Bhandara, Tahira Aurangzeb, Nighat Parveen, Asyia Naz Tanoli, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Farhana Qamar, Iffat Liaqat and Zahra Wadood Fatemi were part of the delegation.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Prof Masoom Yasinzai and IIUI President Prof Ahmed Al-Draiweesh called on the prime minister here in the federal capital on Monday. The IIUI president briefed the prime minister on the achievements and research work being conducted at the IIUI.

PM briefed on tax, revenue collection

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was briefed on Monday about the measures the Ministry of Finance has taken to broaden the tax base and the status of revenue collection. The prime minister chaired a meeting on revenue and tax collection at the Prime Minister’s Office. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the premier on the current economic and financial health of the country.

The prime minister was apprised that collection of taxes has witnessed successful upward trajectory over the past four years and the overall tax collection has increased on a sustainable basis making the outflows available for infrastructural development projects as well as public welfare schemes.

The premier observed that taxation was a core function of the public sector management and was also seen as an imperative for the modern system of governance in the context of a viable state.

To this extent, he said, the government was committed to utilizing tax revenues for the development and welfare of the common man.

PM Abbasi said that the economic turn-around achieved as a result of prudent economic policies pursued by the government should be further consolidated to maintain macroeconomic stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Secretary finance, FBR chairman, and senior government officials were also present.