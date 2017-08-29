ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday directed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to reopen “women crisis centres” in the province.

The KP government in 2010 had closed four women crisis centres in the province.

A three-judge SC bench, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, heard the KP government’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict.

The PHC had ordered reopening of the women crisis centres in the province.

During the proceeding, Justice Khan remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) obtained votes on the promise of empowering women.

He said that the party also claimed to have the largest numbers of female supporters, but it seems to deprive them of their fundamental rights.

The judge said that closing down women crisis centres was the worst example of “good governance”.

Justice Khan also remarked that reopening those centres should not be a problem since the government had signed international treaties for empowerment of women and was getting millions of dollars.

He remarked that if the government did not like to empower women then it should pull out of the international treaties.

When the provincial government decided to close the centres, the women working there filed appeal in the high court against the KP government’s decision.

The PHC in June 2012 had ordered against the closure of the women crisis centres.

The provincial government had approached the apex court against the decision of the PHC regarding reopening of the centres.

Four centres were established two in Peshawar, one each in Abbottabad and Swat during the second tenure of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

In 2008, the government renamed all the crisis centres operating under the umbrella of the Women Development Ministry as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centres.