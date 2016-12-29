TOBA TEK SINGH - Police claimed to have arrested five accused, disclosing that the bootleggers had mixed 20 litres of aftershave in water or other substance and sold the mixture as liquor on the Christmas which caused the deaths.

Addressing here a press conference on Wednesday, DPO Usman Akram Gondal claimed that no policeman was involved in supplying liquor to the Christians which caused deaths in Mubarkabad Colony.

He claimed that five persons responsible for the tragedy had been arrested while two others involved in it had already died. He added that Chuttiana police station's accused sweeper Sawan Maseeh also works as rickshaw driver.

The DPO said that accused Iqbal Rakka Maseeh, Sajjad Maseeh and Adeel Mani Maseeh had taken the chemical from a shop to Mubarakabad Colony on Christmas Day.

He said the chemical was used as aftershave lotion and the accused persons mixed it with other poisonous chemicals or water and sold it to the people in said locality which caused the deaths.

He claimed that shop owners Muhammad Shahid and his brother Qasim and their salesman Ashfaq had also been arrested for selling the chemical to the accused persons knowing that it might by consumed by them in Christmas night.

He said two of the accused Iqbal Rakka Maseeh and Kamran Kami Maseeh had already died due to consumption of said chemical while another accused Adeel Mani Maseeh is under treatment in Faisalabad Allied hospital and he also under arrest at there.

