SADIQABAD - Unscheduled power cuts coupled with gas outages has set an impression that the government's claim to end loadshedding does not seem to be materialised by 2018.

RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Sultan Zia said while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the unscheduled power outages also created scarcity of water and people even in mosques have not enough water for ablution to offer prayers.

On the other hand, gas loadshedding is another problem for citizens, which has deprived them of carrying out their routine activities. He pointed out that the traders and workers are the worst hit by the gas and power outages whose business depends on uninterrupted supply of gas or electricity.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and the Mepco and SNGPL officials to end the unscheduled power and gas loadshedding, warning the business community will be forced to stage protest otherwise.

MEHFIL-E-MILAD: A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised in Paracha Market where speakers advised the participants to follow in the footprints of Holy Prophet (SAWW) to earn happiness of Allah in life and after death.

Mufti Ghulam Subhan stressed the need for unity and interfaith harmony among Muslims, terming it the only way to foil the conspiracies being hatched against Islam.

Tehsil Peace Committee member Ghulam Abbas, Milad Committee president Syed Khalid Shah, Naat Council chairman Abid Butt and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony. Na'ats and Nasheeds were also recited on the occasion.