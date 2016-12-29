SAHIWAL: Two minors died and dozens others were admitted to hospitals after being affected by gastro in Sahiwal on Wednesday. According to hospital sources, Laiba, 7, daughter of Muhammad Akram and a resident of Chak 49-5L and Zainab, 3, daughter of Muhammad Arshad and a resident of Farid Town died at the Civil Hospital. The girls were victims of the gastro epidemic, broken out across the district.The sources said that dozens of the affected children are being taken to the hospital amongst which three are in critical condition.–Staff Reporter