MIRPUR (AJK) - During youth policy dialogue, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was questioned by the participants on increasing unemployment, lack of foreign investment and the government’s failure to announce business loans and programmes for the youth.

The first youth policy dialogue was arranged under the theme “Our Youth Our Future: Creating Socio-economic and Political Spaces for Young People”.

On increasing unemployment and lack of foreign investment in AJK, the prime minister stated that his government is doing efforts on making processes like obtaining No Objection Certificate (NoC) for foreigners to enter AJK more easy and make investment in the state.

To another question of lack of business loans and other programmes by AJK bank, he stated that he was trying hard to make this a scheduled bank so that it may align its policies and services with the policies of the State Bank.

The dialogue was arranged by Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms in collaboration with British Council in the capital town.

Raja Farooq said that his government would initiate health emergency services from January 2017 fully equipped to treat the patients of all natures. He also said that the government will bring about structural reforms and pledged 25 percent quota for the youth in the forthcoming civic polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He encouraged all stakeholders including political parties, civil society organisations to support government in framing youth policy aimed towards creating equal opportunities for youth in politics, education and employment irrespective of class, gender and caste.

He was of the view that the policy would cut across the traditional factors of dynastic and caste based politics thereby driving youth towards a society more open and progressive. The prime minister spoke candidly on the challenges and issues faced by his government to improve governance and bring in structural reforms in the education department, which happens to be the largest job provider in AJK.

He also spoke at length about the undertaken reforms in Public Service Commission and introduction of NTS for induction to promote merit and transparent induction schemes for youth, which was lauded by young people across the board.

Addressing a diverse gathering of young enthusiastic young people, he once again reaffirmed that his party would reserve 25 percent seats for young people including women in upcoming local bodies’ elections. He pledged that his government would work hard to empower AJK Assembly by curtailing executive and administrative powers of Kashmir Council in the days ahead.

Raja Farooq hoped that issues related to royalty/water use charges of hydropower projects located in AJK would be settled down with the Wapda, besides getting raise in financial allocation from the Federal Government. He also stated that his Government is making a task force of professionals and experts to advise government on good governance, reforms and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director, Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms Ershad Mahmud said that around 60% of the AJK population comprised youth having a literacy rate of 70%. He was of the opinion that a sustained and constructive dialogue is essential between the political leadership at various positions in the government, and young people to create a facilitating environment, conducive to informed policy-making.

He stated that idea is to foster better relationship between government and youth and society at large. This helps policymaking processes and better governance. While setting the context of policy dialogue, Governance and Public Policy expert Dr Waqas Ali highlighted the need for more structural reforms in existing governance mechanisms. He stressed on capacity building of young people and highlighted issues like unemployment and nepotism in system.

On recent cross Line of Control(LoC) firing he stated, “Besides loss of lives and property, our flora and fauna in Neelum valley were badly damaged to which most of us remained silent.”

Earlier, AJ&K Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) has accorded approval to Rs711.749 million four mega developmental projects of Forests Department and Information Technology (IT) Board, it was officially announced.