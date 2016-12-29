SIALKOT - The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that the political uncertainty was the major reason behind the remarkable decline in the national exports during the last few years.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, SCCI president said that the economic and political stability was vital for the expeorts to flourish. SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the exporters played a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning the foreign exchange.

He urged the government to announce a special package of trade and export-related incentives for the exporters from Export Development Fund (EDF) through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). He said that the direly needed incentives would flourish the export-oriented industries.

He said that the government should also encourage and patronise the exporters at every level enabling them to struggle hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind for enhancing the national exports as well.

He asked the government to also give some financial relief to exporters in the shape of releasing their all the prolonged pending cases of duty drawback and refund claims. He said that the Sialkot exporters were much perturbed as their duty drawback, sales tax, income tax refund claims amounting Rs.2.5 billion had been lying pending for the last several years. He said that the inordinate delay in the payment of these claims was causing financial crisis for the Sialkot exporters, besides, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of cash in the Sialkot’s export industries.

GRANT RELEASED: The government has released a special grant of Rs. 250 million for the uplift and beautification of Pasrur city here.

Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid’s son Ali Zahid (President PML-N Youth Wing Europe) stated this while talking to the newsmen at Pasrur. He said that the new sewerage and drinking water pipelines would soon be laid down in Pasrur city.

He added that all the inter-city roads and streets in Pasrur city would be reconstructed, besides, ensuring the provision of the gas facility in the missing urban and rural parts of Pasrur. He said that the construction work would be started within next couple of days. He said that the facility of potable was also being provided for the people in Pasrur city.