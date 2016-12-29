GUJRANWALA : There is no denial that serving ailing humanity is the highest form of worship so it should be performed with honesty and dedication.

Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif stated during his surprise visit to the DHQ Hospital here the other day.

During the visit, he went round different wards including children, emergency, ICU, Gyna wards, trauma centre, dialyses unit and MRI block.

On the occasion, the commissioner inquired with the patients’ health and asked about the facilities being provided at the hospital. He also directed the staff to improve cleanliness arrangements on the hospital premises.

DMS Dr Gulzar briefed the commissioner about the hospital management and facilities, being provided to patients. Medical College Principal Aftab Mohsin, AC Anjum Riaz Sethi and Health officers were also present on the occasion.

DEVELOPMENT WORK LEFT INCOMPLETE: Scores of citizens staged a protest on GT Road against the contractor for leaving under-construction streets of Mandiala Tega area incomplete.

Talking to media, they alleged that Contractor Idrees has left the construction work incomplete due to which residents are faced with severe problems, adding the contractor was demanding Rs500 from every house for completion of the construction work. Upon their refusal, he left the work incomplete and disappeared about two weeks ago, they alleged.

They demanded the authorities concerned to address their problems.