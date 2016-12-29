HAFIZABAD - On the directions of District and Sessions Judge, a case has been lodged against the SHO and other policemen of Jalalpur Bhattian station on the charges of torturing and keeping a court bailiff in illegal confinement.

Muneer Ahmad bailiff had raided to recover some people from illegal custody of the police on the orders of the court. When the bailiff reached the police station, SHO Ansar Maan and his subordinates tortured him and kept him in illegal confinement. Police have registered a case under sections 166,175,186,353,342,193 PPC against SHO Ansar Maan and other cops. However, no arrest had been made till filing of this story by the police despite all accused are working in the same police station.