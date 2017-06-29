MULTAN/ HAFIZABAD/MUZAFFARGARH/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SIALKOT/FAISALABAD/KHANEWAL/SHEIKHUPURA - The people across Punjab celebrated Eidul Fitr with simplicity as the atmosphere remained gloomy due to terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, and the Ahmadpur East tragedy which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

Special prayers were offered for the victims of the tragedy during Eid congregations. The event past peacefully in Multan as no major untoward incident took place.

The religious festival, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan, brought cheers to the citizens. However, people refrained from holding celebrations due to the tragedy which has so far claimed over 160 lives while dozens others are fighting for their lives in different hospitals of Punjab.

The citizens thronged Eidgahs, masajid and other open places to offer Eid prayers in the morning and sought Allah Almighty’s benediction for progress and prosperity of the country as well as resolution of problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Tolerance, forbearance preached

Huge gatherings of people attended Eid congregations in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions to revive great principles of Islamic brotherhood and fraternity while the Ulama in their sermons highlighted the importance of self-control practiced during Ramazan. They asked the followers of Islam to promote peace and harmony in society as enshrined in the glorious teachings of Islam.

The largest congregations of Eid in Multan were held at Markazi Eidgah, Jamia Dar-ul-Hadith Mohammadia and Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris while Eid prayers were offered at more than 300 places including Jamia-ul-Uloom, Markaz Ibn-ul-Qasim, Jamia Rehmania, Gulistan Marriage Club, Masjid Shuhada Alkhair, Masjid Ashraf, Shrines of Hazrat Bahaudden Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Jamia Anwar ul Uloom and Ghausia Masjid.

Special security measures were adopted to thwart vicious designs of anti-social elements and maintain peace during this religious festival. District police also made strict security arrangements as special pickets comprising armed cops were established at all sensitive places.

Cops in uniform and plan clothes had been deployed at all masjids, Eidgahs, shopping centers, grounds, parks, public places and sensitive installations while special branch officials carried out sweeping of all venues for Eid prayers. The SHOs of all police stations kept patrolling their respective areas throughout the Eid day. The security officials had been directed to keep strict vigil on persons moving around in suspicious condition while police also sought the help of locals of all areas for security purposes.

Prayers for Ummah’s unity

Special prayers for the unity of Ummah, integrity and solidarity of the country were offered after Eid congregations in almost all the local eidgahs and Masajid. The Ulema exhorted their audience to adhere to the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah to relieve themselves of all the problems confronting them.

At Jatoi, Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Kotaddu tehsils, Eid congregations were held at open places‚ mosques and Eidgahs. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr.

On this occasion special prayers were offered for incident of Ahmedpur Sharqia victims, wellbeing of the IDPs and early liberation of Kashmir and Palestine. Prayers were also offered for security, progress and prosperity of the country. Eid congregations were held at 566 places throughout Muzaffargarh district. In the District Headquarter, the main Eid congregation was held at the Eid Gha Alipur road where a large number of people including MPA Hamad Nawaz Tipu, Sardar Abdul Hai Dast, Envoys of Muslim countries and high officials offered Eid prayers. Former Punjab governor Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar and MNA Malik Noor Rubani Khar offered Eid Prayer at Khar Garbai.

Law enforcers’ role praised

Also the people in Mandi Bahauddin celebrated Eidul Fitr with simplicity amidst tight security arrangements. Major Eid congregations were held at Central Mosque, Eidgah and Ghousia Mosque where thousands faithful offered prayers. Eid congregations were held at Phalia, Malakwal and other major towns and small villages across the district. They praised law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in fighting against terrorists and anti social elements and their success in restoring peace to great extent.

They prayed for all those who were martyred and injured in terror attacks and Ahmedpur horrific incident. They expressed support to Kashmir’s in their crusade for liberating their homeland from Indian occupation. They condemned Indian military for killing Kashmiris and denying them use of right of self-determination for deciding their Kashmir issue. The Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali accompanied by DPO Omer Salamat toured the district to inspect security arrangements at congregation places.

Philosophy of Eidul Fitr highlighted

The Eid congregations were held at Sialkot, Bhopalwala-Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas. The local religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eidul Fitr and pledged to make all out sincere joint efforts for the glory of Islam, urging the Muslim Ummah to be united for curbing the menace of anti-Islam international conspiracies. They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Meanwhile, the police and other law enforcing agencies remained on red alert in sensitive declared Sialkot district to avert any untoward incident on the eve of Eidul Fitr, as the Sialkot district police successfully implemented the security plan in Sialkot district.

In Khanewal, the main congregation was held in Markazi Eidgah Civil Lines near Raza Colony. Newly posted Deputy Commissioner Muzzafar Khan Sial also offered Eid prayer at the Markazi Eidgah. Besides, a large number of Muslims offered Eid prayers in Jamia Iniyatia Old Sabzi Mandi, Markzi Jamia Masjid Ehle Hadith, Makki Masjid Block 5 Khanewal, Jamia Malikiya Masjid Aik Minar, Than Ground, Railway Ground, Sports Stadium, Commerce College Kabirwala and Darul Uloom Kabirwala. Tight security arrangements were made by the district police.

Religious scholars including Maulana Fateh Muhammad Hamdi, Maulana Tariq Jamil at his native town Tulamba, Mufti Shaukat Sialvi, Kh Majid Siddiqui, Mufti Shehbaz, Maulana Masood Azhar, Qari Saifullah, Maulana Abbas Akhtar, Maulana Abdul Rehman Cheema and others addressed the Eid congregations.

They pointed out the importance of Ramazan which culminates in Eidul Fitr. They said that fasting is a prescription for self-control in order to fight against the forces of evil and struggle for the supremacy of truth and goodness, equality and freedom and other higher values.

People greeted and offered each other sweets and delicious foods thereafter. Children in particular enjoyed the celebration to the fullest extent.

In Khanewal city, the TMC ensured cleanliness at Eidgahs and all the city roads. TMC chairman Masood Majeed Khan Daha re-opened Yousuf Park on first Eid day. He greeted the residents and said that the TMA is making all-out efforts to provide them with best facilities of life.

Sikh spend Eid holidays

at Gurdawara

The Sikh community across the country particularly from Sindh province spent Eid holidays in Gurdawara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad, some 16 km away from here. The community, besides celebrating their religious rites, also set up a free medical camp under the auspices of Young Sikh Seva Society. Prominent Sikh Doctor Mispal Singh and his team members examined hundreds of patients and provided free medicines to them. Talking to media, Yatrees leader Gayani Grdas Singh said that their religious leader Baba Guru Nanak had come to this Gurdawara and distributed Langar to the deserving and needy persons. "We are fulfilling the tradition in the memory of our Guru," they pointed out. District Officer (information) Pawan Singh Arora was also present on the occasion.