MIRPUR (AJK) - Kashmiri Muslims dwelling both the sides of the Line of Control celebrated Eidul Fitr on Monday with traditional religious and devotion with the renewal of pledge to uphold the teachings of Islam.

The sacred event across the globe dawned in the State with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir liberation movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid prayer congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Hattiyaan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Ulema in their Eid prayer summons prayed for the upholding of Islam, complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Islamic world to successfully meet the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

In occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims celebrated Eid with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped up state terrorism by the Indian occupying tyrannical forces against the innocent Kashmiris fighting to get the motherland freed from the clutches of the forcibly imposed Indian rule.

The biggest Eid prayer congregations were held at Hanka-e-Mualla Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control.

Various freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in their respective Eid sermons reiterated the determination of the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir about continuation of their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian bondage despite all odds, the report added.