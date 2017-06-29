TOBA TEK SINGH - A proclaimed offender (PO) allegedly shot himself dead to avoid arrest here the other day. Gojra Saddr police said that Imran Ali of Chak 430/JB was declared PO by a court as he was wanted by the police in various cases of heinous crime. Police were tipped-off about his arrival at home on Eid. Police raided his house but the accused hid himself in nearby fields. Police besieged the fields and asked him to surrender at which he shot himself dead to avoid arrest. Police shifted the body for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.