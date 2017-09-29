BAHAWALNAGAR/Okara - Four out of 12 schoolchildren drowned as a motorcycle rickshaw plunged into Sadiqia Canal in Mandi Sadiq Ganj here on Thursday.

The rickshaw was carrying the 12 children to their respective homes after school. The sad incident took place while the rickshaw was crossing the canal bridge. It plunged into the canal near Bholianwala Bridge. As a result, all the 12 students fell into water while the locals succeeded in fishing out 8 of them. However, four students namely Shaista, 12, Afshan, Sana, 8, and Arslan, 12, went missing in the canal water. Even their dead bodies could not be found till the filing of the report. However, operation was underway.

Meanwhile, a Milli Muslim League Pakistan (MMLP) leader was shot dead by his rivals in a land dispute in Kot Rasoolpur.

Hammad Wattoo of Mandi Ahmadabad was sitting at his gas station when his rivals Jigar Munir and his three accomplices came on motorcycles with weapons and opened fire at him. Hammad was rushed to the hospital with critical bullet injuries but he expired in the way. The Manadi Ahmadabad police stated raids for the arrest of the murderers.

Former district president of Pakistan Medical Association Dr Zaeemud Din Abid demanded the Inspector General Police Punjab and District Police Officer Hassan Asad to ensure early arrest of the accused at the earliest.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS