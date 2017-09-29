Multan - Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen on Thursday stressed a need for introducing a three-pronged educational structure to fulfill all the development-related needs of the country.

“This system could serve society at local level, country at national level and be competitive internationally,” he noted while addressing the participants of an activity titled “Showcasing Event-2017 Breaking Grounds in Research and Innovation through HEIs” jointly organised by BZU and Higher Education Commission Islamabad here at Jinnah Auditorium of the varsity.

The VC said, “We still had to go a long way to materialise the vision of three step education strategy. We needed to do inventions while keeping in view our local needs and conditions. These inventions will play key role in progress of our country. We need to introduce higher education while keeping in view the requirements of current age and we would have to train students as to how to convert theory into practical. This is the only way to translate our ideas into reality and compete with the world.”

He stressed upon the heads to run their departments in a well manner, take classes regularly and extend guideline for research to the students. He lauded the performance of ORIC department and said that its director Dr Saed Akhtar worked hard for promoting research culture in the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saed Akhtar said that the motive behind holding the event was to bring out creativity of students. He added that it was the very first event of its kind in South Punjab and students from 13 varsities of the region displayed their projects. He said that the events like this offered opportunities to the students to convert their ideas into practical form, resulting into new innovations. He hoped that the ideas presented by the students would be commercialised with the collaboration of industries in coming days.

Addressing the students, HEC representative Nosheen Fatima appreciated the passion and enthusiasm showed by the students in displaying their projects. She assured the students that the HEC would continue to support such projects to offer research and learning opportunities to them. Earlier, the VC visited all stalls and talked to the students about their projects.

Our Staff Reporter