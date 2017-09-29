GUJRAT - Educational experts underlined the pivotal role of translation studies in the national uplift.

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Translation and Social Harmony”, which was organised by the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) as part of celebrations marking the World Translation Day.

A renowned Pakistani scholar and intellectual, Ahmed Javed, said: “We need to integrate all our efforts aimed at promoting the culture of translation to import knowledge into a well-coordinated movement.” He said that scientific and literary translations are pivotal to better understanding of world’s different cultures and civilizations. They help redefine and expand the perception about an ideal society with love, compassion and toleration as its basic components.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum was in the host’s chair. Dr Safdar Rasheed of Muqtadira Qaumi Zaban was the guest of honour. CeLTS chairperson Dr Ghulam Ali and Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid also addressed the seminar.

Ahmed Javed also threw ample light on the significance of ideas of ‘oneness’ and ‘diversity’ in the development of human civilization. He expressed his hope that a renewed focus on translation of local cultures and civilizations would go a long way in bringing harmony among the provinces and ethnic groups. Dr Zia said that social harmony promotes peace, adding that “translations restore human dignity by promoting compassion and toleration among various nations, civilizations and cultures of the world. It opens up new vistas of progress and success.”

Dr Safdar discussed translations as a means to curb linguistic bias and promote co-existence. He lauded the role being played by CeLTS in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid focused the role of translations in strengthening cultural relations between different nations of the world. “Translation, in a manner of speaking, is a cultural dialogue — one of the prerequisites to building peace worldwide,” Dr Ghulam Ali said.