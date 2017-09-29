KASUR:- The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) staged a protest at Chungi-6 against a bank manager for his alleged fraud with the farmers in loan scheme here the other day. Talking to the media, PKI President Aurangzeb Baigo said that Zulqarnain, local branch manager of Agricultural Development Bank, had issued loans on property papers of the farmers. He alleged that instead of giving the money to the farmers, the bank manager devoured the money.–Staff Reporter