GUJRANWALA - An FIA team arrested four bank employees allegedly involved in misappropriation of Rs50.49 million from different account holders.

The FIA team headed by inspector Sajjad Bajwa raided at Daska and arrested accused Muhammad Irfan relations manager, Arif Mehmood branch manager, Imtiaz Ahmed operation manager and Rana Sajjad. While in result of other raids FIA teams have arrested two proclaimed offenders Muzammal Iqbal and Gulfam Ahmed and land rout agents Haji Waqar, Hakeem Tariq and Ehsan Elahi. A passenger namely Shahid Nawaz was offloaded at Sialkot airport while trying to fly Italy on bogus visa.

On the other side, dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various hits. In ladhewala Ansar was deprived of Rs. 22 thousands, two cell phones and gold chain on gun point, in Aroop armed men entered in the shop of Fareed and looted Rs. 18 thousands and valuables, in Kot Ladha dacoits took away Rs. 15 thousands and cell phones from Muneeb, in Sadar Wazirabad area robbers snatched Rs. 40 thousands, three cell phones and gold ornaments from Saleem, in Qilla Didar Singh bandits looted Rs. 70 thousands and cell phones from Haroon, and in Ladhewala Hameed was deprived of Rs. 30 thousands,, gold ornaments and cell phones on gun point.

At sohdra dacoits took away Rs. 100 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones from Habib, in Sadar Gujranwala area bandits snatched Rs. 20 thousands, Alto car and cell phones, in Gakhar three armed men looted Rs. 40 thousands, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Fayyaz, in Nowshera virkan armed men intercepted yasir and looted Rs. 110 thousands, three cell phones and gold chain, at Ferozwala dacoits took away Rs. 70 thousands, two cell phones and gold ornaments from Hafeez Ullah, and in Emanabad bandits snatched Rs. 45 thousands, two cell phones from Asghar.

In Qilla Didar Singh robbers looted Rs. 20 thousands and valuables from the shop of Zafran, in Aroop Waleed was deprived of Rs. 20 thousands, motorcycle and cell phone on gun point, in Sadar Gujranwala area swindlers took away Rs. 20 thousands and cell phones from a woman, in Kot Ladha bandits looted Rs. 60 thousandsand cell phones from Umair, in Nowshera virkan Mustansar was deprived of Rs. 80 thousands and three cell phones on gun point, an din Sadar Wazirabad police station limit bandits snatched Rs. 22 thousands, cell phone and gold ornaments from Shoaib.

In Sadar Kamoki area Asif was deprived of Rs. 120 thousands, three cell phones and gold ornaments on gun point, in theft incidents unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses and shops of Tanvir, Amir, Fazal Abbas, Aslam, Mansab and Azmat while cars of Irfan and Munawar were stolen from different places.

OUR STAFF REPORTER