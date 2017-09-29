SIALKOT - The regional office of the International Apparel Federation (IAF) was inaugurated at the building of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) here on Thursday.

The office was jointly opened by State Minister for Taxtile Industry Akram Ansari, Netherlands Ambassador Ms Ardi Stoios-Braken, International Apparel Federation (IAF) President Han Bekke and PRGMEA Central Chairman Ijaz A Khokhar during a prestigious ceremony.

On the occasion, IAF President Han Bekke assured the Sialkot exporters to make all-out effort to develop strong business-to-business contacts among the Pakistani and European exporters and importers of textile and garments industry. He added that the Holland-based International Apparel Federation (IAF) has established its first every IAF regional office at Sialkot-Pakistan in active collaboration with PRGMEA.

He added that the IAF was diverting its business focus towards Pakistan by establishing the office in Sialkot. He said that the IAF office will give a boost to the textile and garments industry of Pakistan besides paving its ways to flourish the business and ensure easy access of Pakistani exporters to the European markets.

On the occasion, the PRGMEA chairman said, “The establishment of IAF at Sialkot was a landmark achievement of Pakistan. Now the IAF has diverted its business attention and focus towards Pakistan.” He said that IAF will be playing its pivotal role in the promotion of socio-economic development besides boosting textile and garments industrial sectors in Pakistan.

The State Minister highly hailed the sincere efforts of International Apparel Federation (IAF) for establishing strong mutual trade ties between Pakistani and European countries’ businessmen.