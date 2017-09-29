SARGODHA: Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Mines and Mineral Department officials and the contractor over the death of six labourers in the landslide incident took place the other day.

The case has been registered on the statement of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaquat Ali Chatha. Murder negligence and other sections of the law were also included in the FIR against accused persons including the contractor of stone crushing at village 123-South Muzamil Hussain, Mines and Mineral Department Inspector Faisal Mate Hayat and Sub-mate Iftkhar at Sillanwali police station. The contract was also canceled by the government. Meanwhile, the stone-crushing work has been kept stopped by the labourers to express solidarity with the bereaved families of six deceased.–Staff Reporter