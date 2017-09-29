SARGODHA - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Higher Education ordered to conduct special audit of the academic, administrative and financial affairs of the University of Sargodha (UoS).

The body issued the orders on the request of Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, an MNA from Sargodha, who insisted upon the academic, administrative and financial audit of the varsity during the two tenures of former VC Dr Akram Ch.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Amirullah Marwat in the committee room of National Institute of Science and Technical Education.

According to the MNA, the university has suffered enormously during the last tenure of the former VC. The meeting was attended by Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the present VC, who had started taking steps to revive the situation on five principles of governance; academic improvement, research productivity , administrative efficiency, financial transparency and accountability. The VC appeared before the committee and said that the university had 480 million rupees in surplus and also had disaffiliated over 200 affiliated colleges from the privileges of the university within eight months of his appointment as VC in consultation with HEC. The committee chair appreciated the steps taken by the learned VC and directed HEC Executive Director to ensure their continuous support to the varsity during the reformation phase.

Besides, the standing committee also approved the bill for establishment of National Skills University by upgrading the existing Institute that hosted the Committee meeting. The committee gave 2 months time to the Government and National Commission for Human Development to sort out the service issues of agitating regular employees who were holding sit-in at Islamabad for the last three months.