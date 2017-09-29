MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq called on Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and briefed him about the fresh situation on Line of Control (LoC).

Speaking on the occasion, AJK prime minister said that Kashmir freedom struggle has entered a new phase after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Talking to AJK prime minister, Raja Zafarul Haq said that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmior in their just and principled struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmiris on other side of LoC wrote a new history by continuing their struggle under strict curfew. He said that some shortsighted and politically immature politicians are engaged in destabilising the country keeping aside the freedom movement of Kashmir and security threats from India. Raja Zafarul Haq further said that Indian forces deployed in Kashmir have crossed all the limits by perpetrating inhuman excesses on the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

He expressed his great satisfaction over the performance of PML-N government in AJK and added that we are fully aware that the government in the State is implementing the mission and vision of Nawaz Sharif by initiating development process.

He said that government and entire nation firmly stand with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle against tyranny and barbarism being committed by India.

HR ABUSES CONDEMNED: Ugly face of India would expose if she denied Pakistan’s move of raising Kashmir issue in the UNSC. Raja Zulfiqar talks to media.

Jammu & Kashmir People’s National Party chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed strongly condemned the continued increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The JKPNP president said that India has, in fact, lost the occupied state from her hands following the Kashmiris successful indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation. India, he said, should read writing on the wall and immediately announce the withdrawal of her troops from the occupied territory to pave the way for holding of the plebiscite in entire Jammu & Kashmir state under the aegis of the UN.

The Kashmiri leader also lambasted India for her nefarious move of changing the demography of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir through managing the permanent settlement of the Indian nationals (non-state subjects) belonging to various parts of India, in the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir state.

The Kashmiri leader accused India of hiding behind a picture to divert the world’s attention from the fast deteriorating situation on the ground in India-held Jammu & Kashmir – where the Indian occupational forces have unleashed the reign of state terrorism for the last past 70 years in general and the last 27 months in particular.

OUR STAFF REPORTER