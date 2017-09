MANDI BAHAUDDIN/MUZAFFARGARH - The Malakwal Police conducted a flag march to create sense of protection among the masses and the police preparedness to maintain law and order during Muharram.

SDPO Malakwal (DSP) Raja Fakhar Bashir led the march. Miana Gondal, Gojra Police and personnel of Elite Force also participated in the march.

Speaking on the occasion, the SDPO said that the police would remain alert across Malakwal sub-division during Muharram to meet any untoward incident. All Imambargahs and routes fixed for mourning processions would be guarded. Special arrangements had been made to respond to any emergency, he added.

The district administration has banned the entry of 23 Ulema and barred 27 others from delivering speeches during the month of Muharram.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that public meetings, rallies and demonstrations causing sectarian conflicts have also been banned.

Ulema who have been barred from entering district include: Maulana Sultan Mehmood Zia (Multan) Maulana Abdul Majeed Nadeem (Multan), Maulana Abdul Jabbar, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar from Taunsa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Hussain Chinioti, Maulana Shahadat Ali Tahir, (Jhang), Maulana Faiz Bakhsh of Garh Mahraja (Jhang), Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haqani (Multan), Maulana Khadim Hussain Dhiloon (Khanewal), Maulana Masoodur Rehman Usmani (Lahore), Abdul Khaliq Rehmanni (Khanewal), Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Sing), Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi (Rawalpindi), Allama Taqi Naqvi (Multan), Allama Sabtain Kazmi (Lahore), Mufti Abid Hussain (Rahim Yar Khan), Zakir Sabbar Hussain (Bhakkar), Allama Gulfam Hussain Hashmi (Multan), Zakir Ilayas Raza Shah (Dera Ghazi Khan) and Qazi Ghulam Mustafa (Jhang).

The scholars who have been barred from delivering speeches during Muharram include: Maulana Yahya Abbasi, Qazi Farooq Ahmed, Qazi Bilal, Maulana Abdul Naomani, Maulana Attaullah, Abdul Rehman Fani, Maulana Ayub Khayat, Qari Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor, Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Qari Nadeem Ahmed Saeedi, Qari Taj Muhammad Saqib, Maulana Tufail Arshad Siddiqui, Maulana Arshad Siddiqui, Syed Khalil Ahmed Shah, Abdul Sattar Tansvi, Baqir Hussain, Aslam Shah, Zafar Abbas, Madah Hussain, Safdar Abbas, Gulzar Abbas Naqvi, Syed Farzand Hussain, Safdar Mehdi Mosvi, Maulana Fazal Hussain, Kazim Ali Haideri and Maulana Riaz Alvi.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS