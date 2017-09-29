OKARA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Three unidentified dacoits entered General Post Office in Renala Khurd and made off with Rs400,000 in a broad daylight here the other day. They also shot at and injured a security guard, Abdul Ghafoor, for resistance. The incident occurred when GPO staff was busy dealing with public. The dacoits had held the staff hostage before looting the cash. They fled firing bullets into the air. Police reached the office and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested four dacoits in a raid conducted on a tip-off here the other night.

The Satghara Police were tipped-off about the dacoits hiding in fields near 14/GD village. A police team led by Sub Inspector Altaf Hussain raided the spot and arrested four dacoits who later identified as Ahmad Ali, Imran, Saeed Ahmad and Ali. Police also recovered arms from their possession. However, two of their accomplices managed to escape the raid. Police registered a case against the dacoits.

Manager of a bank was kidnapped by unidentified accused on the way to duty here the other day.

According to the family, Khurram Shehzad had left the house in Khaireywal village on a car in the morning for duty. His father got worried when the bank staff asked him on telephone about his son who did not reach the bank at Kuthiala Sheikhan. He along with co-villagers went in search of his son. They found the car at some distance from their village without the manager. They reported the matter to Kuthiala Sheikhan Police who after registering a case launched investigation into the incident.

TEACHERS SHORTAGE COMPLAINED

Parents of students have complained about shortage of teachers in primary schools across Phalia tehsil. They said there is one teacher in each school and it is not possible for him to teach students of five classes. They urged Punjab government to appoint more teachers in each primary school so that their children could be imparted education in true sense.

