FAISALABAD - The three-story building of “Qasr-e-Behbood” has been completed at a cost of Rs150 million for the welfare and economic empowerment of women. It has been handed over to Social Welfare Department for initiating vocational courses for women.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and MPA Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed visited the newly-constructed building and checked the construction quality of different sections. Social Welfare Deputy Director Ch Ashraf, Incharge Qasr-e-Behbood Khalida Rafique, XEN Building Tahir Anjum and notables of the area accompanied them.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the workmanship of Qasr-e-Behbood building, saying it would be made more comfortable and comprehensive as per the future needs.

He stressed the need for arranging all facilities including recruitment of instructors and other staff, provision of requisite equipment. He said that departmental work should be completed swiftly so that training courses could be started without further delay.

MPA Sh. Ejaz Ahmad termed the Qasr-e-Behbood a gift from Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying this was a chain of measures being taken for the development and empowerment of women by the government. He said that women would be imparted free training, adding deserving women would be provided monthly stipends. He pointed out that Qasr-e-Behbood would play a key role in empowering women through professional training. He pledged to organise a function for the inauguration of Qasr-e-Behbood.

Incharge Qasr-e-Behbood Khalida Rafique informed that 16 different vocational courses would be offered at the centre for women in first phase. They would include cutting and sewing, beautician, ceramics, jewellery designing, art and craft, computer technology, embroidery, knitting, bag making, textile and fashion designing, spoken English, cooking, furniture polish, photography and paintings.

