KHYBER AGENCY - The residents of Khuga Khel on Thursday protested against what they said the anti-tribal policy of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) at Torkham Border.

To register their protest, a large number of locals, while holding black flags and chanting slogans against the NLC, marched towards press club from Bacha Khan Chowk where it culminated into a public gathering.

Addressing to the protestors, Abdurraziq Shinwari, Mirajuddin and others criticised the NLC for violating the contract, it had signed with the local authority. They accused the NLC of forcibly holding possession of the land of Khuga Khel tribe and added that as per the agreement 300 Kanal land had been given to the NLC for establishing a terminal but now it wanted to seize 2,700 Kanals more land.

The protestors said that the NLC had blocked the routes passing through the Torkham market as the routes were being used for movement by the residents of Bacha Mena village, adding that this blockage multiplied their miseries.

The protesting tribesmen held the NLC responsible for all kind of mismanagement in Torkham area. They said the NLC for one reason or the other teases the local traders by applying anti-local policies at Torkham Border, leaving thousands of tribesmen jobless.

They warned the NLC officials to honour the agreement otherwise they would have no other option but to initiate an open hesitation against its policies.

QUALITY EDUCATION KEY TO

DEVELOPMENT: JHAGRA

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that quality education is the key to development and prosperity and no nation in the world can achieve the desired goals without it.

The governor expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday. Beside others, the meeting was attended by members of KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and Nawabzada Wali Muhammad Khan, and Hazara University Mansehra Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra further said that the government was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of education. The youngsters, he added, are the hope of the nation, since the future of our country very much depends upon the role and services which they are going to contribute.

Meanwhile, Afghan Consulate General Dr Abdullah Waheed Poyan had a farewell call on Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at the Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday.

The distinguished guest remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of bilateral relations and of mutual interest.