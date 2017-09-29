SIALKOT - Another female victim of Indian shelling has succumbed to her severe injuries at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt here on Thursday.

Tasleem Bibi (53) was injured seriously when the mortar shells fired by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had badly hit her house in Sialkot border village Kundanpur of Sucheetgarh sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary on September 21,2017. She was admitted to Sialkot CMH due to her critical condition followed by severe head injuries, where she died after fighting for life for a week.

The death toll rose to seven with 26 other people injured during the recent spell of unprovoked intensified mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard at Indian shelling hit border village Kundanpur-Sucheetgarh. A large number of people attended her funeral.