ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Thursday issued written order in references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children.

The order, which was written by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir stated that "reports regarding summons are filed. According to which accused Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz who are not in attendance, are residing abroad."

However, the duplicate of summons were affixed near the main gate of the wall at their residency in Model Town Lahore.

The order said a copy of summon was also sent to High Commission of Pakistan in London where Hassan Nawaz was handed over the summons at Avenfield House Park Lane London on September 23.

It further stated that Senator Asif Karmani has informed that accused were apprised of the case pending in this court.

The order read that arrests warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz shall be issued as they didn't appear before the court in last proceeding.

The order said that copies of the references have been handed over to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his signature has been obtained.

It further said application for exemption from attendance on different grounds is heard and it will be disposed of on coming date.

The order stated that mismanagement of security is observed and for that reason further proceedings couldn't be conducted in the case.