FAISALABAD/KHANEWAL - As many as 160 CCTV cameras have been installed on the important points of Muharram processions and majalis in the city as part of security plan. Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner Office. it is working around the clock and staff of different departments is performing duties in three shifts for supervising Muharram arrangements and redressal of any complaint promptly. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Athar Ismail Amjid visited the control room and observed the process of monitoring.

They also checked the duties of the staff and issued directions to perform their duties with full responsibilities and to keep vigil eye on the activities of security staff and the people on vulnerable points through CCTV cameras. The deputy commissioner said that a network of CCTV cameras had been established in the city for the live coverage of the important Muharram processions and majalis to avoid any untoward incident. He said that CCTV Cameras had been installed at main Imambargah Dhobi Ghat, eight bazaars of Ghanta Ghar, Kotwali road, Circular road, Satiana road, Batala Colony, Warispura and other areas of the city.

Likewise, Khanewal police claimed to have made a strict and fool proof security plan. According to the DPO, there will be 119 majalis and 21processions out of which 7 majalis will be of A category; 950 police officers including 8 inspectors, 51 sub-inspectors, 154 assistant sub inspectors, 47 head constables and 415 constables will perform their duties. However, seven officers will monitor all the security arrangements while 895 volunteers will also help in security.