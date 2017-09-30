BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Minister for Cooperative Malik Iqbal Channar has said that the provincial government had allocated development funds of Rs90.70 billion to modernise the road infrastructure.

Talking to a delegation of PMLN workers, he said that 2,651 road projects were being completed throughout the province. It would accelerate the pace of road modernisation to enable decent road connectivity throughout the province, he said. "Out of 2,651 schemes, 1,943 will be completed by spending Rs45.34 billion while a total sum of Rs45.35 billion had been earmarked for 708 road development schemes," he said..

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project is fast heading towards completion here as dry testing of electro-mechanical equipment installed at the power house and the switch yard has started, said the Water and Power Development Authority.