SIALKOT - Two love birds, belonging to Christian community, committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills following their failure to marry in Sambrial city on Friday. According to rescue and police, a Christian girl Komal Maseeh, 18, and Waqar Maseeh,24, were in love and wanted to marry. Their parents, however, did not agree. Disappointed at the refusal, both Komal and Waqar committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

Komal died on the spot while her lover breathed his last at a local hospital in Sambrial.