SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed directed officials of the Agriculture Department to make all out efforts to ensure early and smooth provision of fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and growers on subsidised rates.

Addressing a meeting of District Agriculture Advisory Committee here on Thursday, it would enable farmers to enhance per acre paddy yield in the district. The DC informed the meeting that paddy crops were cultivated over 352,200 acres of land in Sialkot district during this season. He said that bumper paddy yield is expected in Sialkot this year.

The DC also directed the officials to jazz up the pace of issuance of the "Kissan Cards" to the farmers in Sialkot district besides ensuring complete registration of all the farmers till end of the ongoing year. He warned stern action against those selling spurious fertilizers and pesticides.

Dr Farrukh said that issuance of interest-free soft term agricultural loans had been continued in Sialkot district, adding the government had so far provided soft-term interest free agricultural loans to the tune of Rs326 million to 3,255 local farmers. The DC said that the Punjab government had set a target to register 18,000 farmers under the Punjab government's E-Credit Scheme, adding at least 4,918 farmers had so far been registered under the scheme.

DC Farrukh Naveed said that the district administration had uploaded complete particulars of 32,947 farmers on the official website of the Punjab government. He added that the particulars were now being verified by the Revenue Department. Agriculture Deputy Director Anwar Awan, Assistant Director Abdul Sami Tahir, Livestock Deputy Director Dr Ali Akbar and farmers' representatives attended the meeting.