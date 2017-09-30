SAHIWAL - A labourer was allegedly gunned down by six persons over old enmity in Chak 148/9-L here the other day.

According to police, Iqbal Maseeh and Bajoo Maseeh had been locked in old enmity over a murder since two years. Iqbal Maseeh was on the way back home when Bajoo Maseeh and Shehbaz along with their four accomplices gunned Iqbal with indiscriminate gunshots. The Dera Raheem Police have registered a case under section 302-148 and 149 PPC and arrested Bajoo Maseeh and Shehbaz.

ASI, forest guard caught

taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Sahiwal Circle apprehended an ASI of the Chichawatni Saddr Police for receiving Rs10,000 in bribe from a theft accused.

According to ACE, ASI Muhammad Tahir allegedly took Rs10,000 from Sohail Nawaz, to favour his brother involved in a theft case. The ACE team comprising Judicial Magistrate Mujeebur Rehmaan Shami and ACE Circle Officer Sahiwal Rashid Latif caught the ASI red handed taking bribe. In another raid, an ACE team arrested a Forest Guard identified as Shauqat Ali for taking Rs5,000 bribe from contractor Faqir Hussain. The ACE Police registered two cases under section 161 PPC and 5/2/47 PCA.