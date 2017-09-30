GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR/ AHMEDPUR EAST - Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Temori said that the police had completed its arrangements for protection of people on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Addressing a meeting held at his office, he said that a total of 1,065 Majalis and 706 procession would held throughout the region while 11,435 police personnel including 9,671 constables and 1,764 officers shall perform their duties at procession routEs and ImamBargahs.

He directed the police officers that with the coordination of other departments fool proof security arrangements be done. He said CCTv cameras AND walkthrough gates be installed at procession routEs and ImamBargahs. He directed the citizens and administration of ImamBargahs to hold close contact with police and show their helping hands for maintenance of law and order during Muharram.

Likewise, the Sialkot district administration has started round the clock monitoring of processions through the CCTV cameras installed on their routes in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasur tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed stated this while talking to the newsmen after reviewing the Muharram security plan. He checked the security arrangements on the routes of the processions to ensure peace on Ashura.The deputy commissioner added that over 2,000 policemen were performing the special security duties to secure Imambargahs, processions and other scared places as the district administration was also successfully implementing its security plan.

Throughout the district Bahawalpur, 70 Majalis and 31 mourning processions will be taken out.

Throughout the district, strict security arrangements have been made for both mourning processions and gatherings, people participating in the processions and gatherings will be searched thoroughly and on the routes of processions will be barricaded with barbed wires.

All SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to do the security check of the procession routes before their start, all the buildings which come in the way of processions will have security officials deployed. Other coordinating departments along with police will observe their duties vigilantly, police officers said.

In Ahmedpur East, a total 13 processions were taken out on 8th of Muharram. Three Muharram processions were taken out in the jurisdiction of City police Station Ahmedpur East, five in Uchsharif, two in Naushera Jadid ,and one each in the jurisdiction of Dhorkot and Chanigoth police station. It has been learnt that 30 Muharram processions were brought out in Bahawalpur district and 40 Majalis were held. More than 1,200 police officials were deputed for security purpose.

Circle Police Chief stated that police have made foolproof security arrangements for the maintenance of law and order. Responding to a query DSP said that Pak Army troops will remain alert in Dera Nawab Cantt to meet any emergency while 150 jawans of reserve police will be deputed in the jurisdiction of city Ahmedpur East, Naushera Jadid and Uch Sharif police stations.