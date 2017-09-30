SANGLA HILL - The 16 death anniversary of eminent social worker Advocate Muhammad Idrees Chattha was observed here the other day.

Quran Khawani was held at Children Academic Centre here which was attended by a large number of people including family members, notables of the area, lawyers, politicians, volunteers of the deaf and dumb welfare society, Anjuman Tarraqi-e-Niswan which the late social worker had established.

His sons including Pakistan Hube Watan party chief Manzoor Qadir and Lawyers Alliance president Arsalan Idrees Chattha Advocate laid floral wreaths on the grave of the distinguished humanitarian and philanthropist.

Rich tributes were paid to the recipient of Presidential Best Social Worker Award Muhammad Idrees Chattha for his services for the cause of humanity.

On the occasion, Arman Idrees Chattha said that the mission of his distinguished father would continue with the same zeal.

He stated that social work is continuing with same spirit for the past sixteen year. Later, langar was also distributed.