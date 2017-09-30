TOBA TEK SINGH - A number of teachers of various government schools went on strike and staged a protest against District Education Officer(Secondary) Amin Bhatti.

They said that that the DEO had called the headmaster and teachers of different schools to his office in the last few days after school hours to press them to get at least 10 percent more students enrolled in their respective schools.

They said that he not only insulted them but often did not meet them or disappeared from his office, when headmasters and teachers reached his office on his direction.

They said that last Thursday, two teachers were returning to Gojra by their motorcycles from Toba after visiting DEO(S) office. Meanwhile, a car hit their bikes and they were critically wounded.

As a result, the teachers observed strike and also staged demonstrations at different places .Later, talks were held between the teachers and District Education Authority CEO Riaz Qadeer who assured them that demand of the teachers will be accepted within a week. The teachers then ended the strike.

When contacted, the DEO claimed that the accident took place when both the teachers were on their way to Gojra.

He claimed that both the injured teachers were now in stable condition and they had been discharged from the hospital. He said he had called the teachers of low-enrolment schools.