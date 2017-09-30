GUJRAT - Students at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) thronged a camp collecting blood donations to help Thalassaemia patients get another lease of life here the other day.

The camp was set up by Fatimi Foundation on the sidelines of a seminar highlighting significance of the vital fluid in the treatment of various ailments including Thalassaemia, haemophilia and blood cancer. "There is nothing more precious than human life, and to save one by donating blood is noblest of the deeds. It is really amazing to watch the students, both boys and girls, eagerly supporting the campaign with generous blood donations," Dr Arshad Iqbal told the seminar.

Wasimul Haq, RMO of the foundation, said these donations were a message of life for Thalassaemia patients. Media Assistant Zubair Amanat lauded the students for keenly supporting the drive. "It is incumbent on all higher education institutions to equip the youth during their academic journey with a passion to serve humanity," he said, adding the UoG provides the students with moral and social guidance apart from academic support. Among those coordinating the camp activities were UoG administration representatives and Fatimi Foundation's Muhammad Amir, Waqar Aslam and Ms Zubaida.