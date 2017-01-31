GUJRANWALA : A senior lawyer has filed a petition in a local court against Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (Pemra), over allegedly running a campaign against Pakistan Army.

Advocate Manzoor Qadir Bhinder filled a writ petition in Civil Court, alleging that under the patronage the Pemra chairman, a campaign against former army chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif has been carried on in the name of allotment of land. He requested the court that action against chairman Pemra should be taken for defaming the Pak Army. Meanwhile dozens of lawyers staged a protest against the Pemra chairman here at district courts.