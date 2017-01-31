HAFIZABAD - Unprecedented agricultural package and interest-free loans to small cultivators will help usher in new era of green revolution in Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa said.

Addressing a meeting of District Agricultural Advisory Committee here, he said that the Punjab government has announced Rs100 billion interest-free loans for small cultivators, adding that 448 cultivators have been disbursed first instalment of the loan in Hafizabad. He stressed the need for accelerating the pace of distribution of loans to facilitate cultivators to maximise food production. “Out of 7,300 small cultivators, 5,007 have been registered for the package,” he informed, adding officials of the departments concerned are also being directed to convey the message to the small cultivators living in remote areas so that maximum number of growers could be benefited from the pro-cultivator policy of the government.

Agricultural Extension Deputy Director Mehr Rab Nawaz briefed the meeting that 2,293 small cultivators in tehsil Hafizabad and 2,714 in tehsil Pindi Bhattian have been registered for the loan package. Moreover, 58 growers have been provided laser land levellers through balloting. Furthermore, efforts are being made to prevent wastage of water used to irrigate the lands, he said, adding a total of 61 distributaries are being brick-lined to prevent water seepage. He also told the meeting that 511 cultivators were booked for pilfering water-canal share and 27 dealers were booked for selling substandard fertilizers and agricultural implements in the district.