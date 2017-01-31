HAFIZABAD - Joint efforts by the civil society, traders and elected representatives should help the district administration resolve the civic problems in the area.

It is duty of the local government to eliminate encroachments, improve sanitary conditions and provide better environments in the city, the deputy commissioner said. Chairman MC Jamshaid Thaheem briefed the DC regarding his initiatives to get the desired results.

ACCIDENT: A housewife was killed on the spot while her spouse was seriously injured when a tractor-trolley hit their bike near Jalalpur Bhattain.

According to rescue sources, Tasawar Hussain along with his wife Shameem was on way to Jalalpur Kohna on a bike when the tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler. As a result, Shameem Bibi was killed before medical aid could be rendered to her while Tasawar Hussain was seriously injured and shifted to the local hospital. The police have registered a case against tractor driver who sped away after the mishap.

GANG SMASHED: The Jalalpur Bhattian police have smashed a five member gang of dacoits and arrested its ringleader Tafoo, who was wanted by the police since long.

The police have arrested notorious proclaimed offender Altaf alias Tafoo of Rasoolpur Tarar and his gang members Khalil of Rasoolpur Tarar, Ali Ashar of Chiniot, Nadeem Arshad of Jalalpur Bhattian. It recovered illicit arms and ammunition and stolen articles worth million of rupees.

Meanwhile, Gepco authorities today disconnect the three electricity connections of TMA Office Hafizabad for non-payment of Rs2.6 million bills.