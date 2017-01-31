OKARA : Pursuing a case with legal arguments is far better than getting involved in scuffles and hurling abuses on one another.

Senior lawyers stated while addressing the juniors and students of a private law college at a ceremony here the other day. The ceremony was held by the college management in honour of the newly-elected office bearers of the Okara District Bar Association and tehsils bars of Depalpur, Renal Khurd, Pattoki and Tandiwala.

On the occasion, they pointed out that seniors must educate their juniors the ethics of practicing in courts and dealing with litigants to draw positive image of the bar and black coats. They also condemned the other day scuffle among lawyers in District and Sessions Court Lahore.

Pakistan Bar Council member Mian Shafique Bhandara, DBA president Syed Zahid Bukhari and Law College Principal Sardar Riaz Ahmed Doger spoke at the ceremony.