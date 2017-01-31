SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued the new list of most wanted human traffickers, most of them belonging to the Gujranwala Division.

According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees, the FIA has entered in its Red Book the names of 92 more notorious human traffickers out of whom 34 notorious human traffickers belong to Gujranwala Division. Twelve most wanted human traffickers belong to Gujranwala district, 13 to Gujrat district, three to Sialkot district, 4 to Mandi Bahaud Din, two to Narowal district and one to Hafizabad district.

Khalid Anees said that the FIA has formulated special raiding teams, which have started raiding at various places to ensure the early arrest of these most wanted human traffickers. He added that the FIA has sent fresh data to all the airports in Pakistan. He added that the accused had been running their illegal business of sending the innocent people to abroad especially to Iran, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, European and South African countries.

He said that some of the most wanted human traffickers had fled abroad and the FIA was making sincere efforts to arrest them with the help of Interpol.