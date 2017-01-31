MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed a secret dairy products manufacturing unit and recovered 2,150 kg of adulterated butter and other items from the premises in Kotla Tolay Khan area.

The food authority sources said that a team of the authority conducted raids in different areas of the city and imposed fine worth over Rs28,000 on different food points for the violation of laws besides unearthing the secret unit. Sources added that the team caught Madina Dairy owners, manufacturing chemical adulterated milk, butter and cream. The dairy workers also used expired food items in stinky atmosphere on which the team took 2,150 kg material into custody and sent nine samples to the lab for examination.

In other actions, the team conducted surprise raids at Abdali Road and United Mall and imposed fine on Nefiz Pizzeria, Dunkin Donuts, Crepe Stop, Cappellos Shake Away, Bumzees, Haseeb Restaurant, New Classic Restaurant, New Quetta Subhani Hotel, Khawaja Restaurant, Zaiqa Restaurant and New Tabish Hotel.

Meanwhile, the authority issued strict warning to all outlets selling edibles to improve sanitation conditions besides ensuring utilisation of healthy ingredients in preparation of food items.

RPO counts on police feats

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori said on Monday people got considerable relief due to the establishment of front desks in police stations.

Addressing a police darbar here at Chelyak Police Station, he added that the desks were set up under vision of Inspector General Police Punjab to offer maximum relief to the people and remove negative impact of police. He said that it was police officials who had to make the desks successful. He asked cops to discharge their professional obligations honestly.

He said that resolving problems faced by small employees stood at the top of his priority, adding that all out measures would be adopted for their welfare. He disclosed that a welfare petrol pump would be set up in Multan soon which would help department offer financial support to the police officials. He said that he wanted to see Multan police as a model force in the region.

Earlier, the RPO visited Chehlyak police station and inspected front desk. A police contingent presented the RPO salute. SP Cantt Saifullah Khattak and ASP Cantt Shahnawaz received him.