MINCHINABAD/ KAMALIA - Thousands of people took out protest rallies in favour of Pakistan Army and demanded immediate closure of a private channel for airing objectionable content against the army here the other day.

People from all walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Pak Army slogans. They demanded the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to ban a private TV network from broadcasting programmes. They also demanded ban on a TV anchor from appearing on channels for his anti-Pak Army maligning campaign.

Caretaker of Astana Aliya Imam Ali Shah Bukhari, Zakir Paracha and Pir Fakhar Nawab Bukhari addressed the rally.

In Kamalia, Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir Jutt said that the TV anchors, who have been engaged in defaming Pak Army, are fulfilling the enemy’s agenda against the country.

Talking to media, he said that the act is not only unfortunate but also deplorable. He showered Gen (r) Raheel Sharif with praise for his untiring efforts for peace restoration and maintaining territorial integrity of the country.

He expressed his displeasure that some uncouth anchors tell untrue stories about such an honest personality. He pointed out that the entire nation respects each of the Pak Army officers including Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding such anchors should be dealt with sternly.